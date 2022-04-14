JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. JELD-WEN posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

In related news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.66. 556,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

