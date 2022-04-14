Jennifer Newstead Sells 476 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,332,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,898,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.56. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Erste Group cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

