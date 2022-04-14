JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,074 shares of company stock worth $1,556,464 over the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth $60,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

