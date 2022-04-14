JMP Securities Cuts Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $45.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 121.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMBM. Raymond James raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

Shares of CMBM opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $543.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 883.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 356,784 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 276,955 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $5,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

