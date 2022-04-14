JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $83.55. 7,858,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,842. The company has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.