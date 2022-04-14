JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 94 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.71. The company has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $236.90 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.