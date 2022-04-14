JNBA Financial Advisors Has $27,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 335.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,961. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

