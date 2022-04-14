JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 56 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.50. The company had a trading volume of 154,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.