JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 299 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after acquiring an additional 589,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after buying an additional 448,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.74.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.00. 922,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.66. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

