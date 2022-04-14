JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 400 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.70. 1,799,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sanofi from €108.00 ($117.39) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sanofi from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.