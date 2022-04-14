JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.64. 864,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.25. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.