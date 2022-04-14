Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL opened at $225.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $174.68 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

