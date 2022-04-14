JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 100

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.62. 71,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.