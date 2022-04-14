JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $175.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $175.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.89.
JPM stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.30. 30,815,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,689,501. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 22,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
