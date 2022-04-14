JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $175.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $175.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.89.

JPM stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.30. 30,815,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,689,501. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 22,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

