Juggernaut Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $739,609.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $739,609.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

