Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($101.64) to GBX 4,980 ($64.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,955.55 ($103.67).

LON:JET opened at GBX 2,368.01 ($30.86) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 2,120 ($27.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,097 ($105.51). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,805.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,002.73. The firm has a market cap of £5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

