Kalata Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,002.00 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. Kalata has a total market cap of $240,116.13 and approximately $2,002.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kalata has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00044440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.58 or 0.07509951 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,479.79 or 0.99948406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00041153 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.