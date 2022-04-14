Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Downgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Pareto Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

KMBIF remained flat at $24.03 during trading on Thursday.

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.

