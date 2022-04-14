Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 10,498 shares.The stock last traded at $31.00 and had previously closed at $32.66.

KARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $724.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.