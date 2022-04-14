Kathleen A. Rickard Sells 112,800 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,606,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.