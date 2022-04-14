Kattana Price Reaches $2.34 (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $195,736.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00005653 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044393 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.65 or 0.07472906 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,332.61 or 0.99873946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,885 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

