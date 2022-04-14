KBC Group NV Acquires 51,997 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,997 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $78,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.74. 1,566,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,859. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

