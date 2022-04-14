KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,232 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $47,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.17. The stock had a trading volume of 909,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.68. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

