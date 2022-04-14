KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton worth $63,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 84,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $141.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $137.56 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

