KBC Group NV Buys 12,650 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.14.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $12.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $493.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,425. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.19. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

