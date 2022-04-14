KBC Group NV Buys 34,262 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,143,000 after buying an additional 272,536 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 116.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $245,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,905. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.35 and a 200 day moving average of $298.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.34.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

