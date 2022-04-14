KBC Group NV Buys 35,886 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DRE. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.