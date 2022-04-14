KBC Group NV Buys 43,265 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.33% of IDEX worth $58,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of IEX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.10. 297,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,092. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

