KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,244 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $53,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.45.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $9.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $307.99. 655,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.11.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

