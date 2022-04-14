KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,991 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after buying an additional 1,451,881 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,635,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,489,000 after buying an additional 557,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,607,303,000 after buying an additional 310,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after buying an additional 1,237,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.50. 15,776,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,980,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $96.91 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.41%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Erste Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.