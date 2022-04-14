KBC Group NV Has $13.53 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 518.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 90,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 76,085 shares during the period. Finally, Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.17. 342,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,224. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

