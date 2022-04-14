KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.69% of Badger Meter worth $21,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,606 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Badger Meter by 8.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,595,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 28.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 111,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,008. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

About Badger Meter (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.