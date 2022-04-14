KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of Avantor worth $52,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,720,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,637,000 after purchasing an additional 606,082 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,424,000 after buying an additional 453,179 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.80. 6,654,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,390. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

