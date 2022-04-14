KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,847 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Zscaler worth $55,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. FBN Securities cut their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

Shares of ZS traded up $18.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,411. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.42. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

