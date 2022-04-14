KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 119,389 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

