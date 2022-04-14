KBC Group NV Purchases 21,422 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,454 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $61,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $194,490,000 after acquiring an additional 230,871 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,516.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,748. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.62. 1,532,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,206. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

