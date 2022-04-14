KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,324 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 133,556 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $41.23. 5,783,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

