KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 118,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of Cigna worth $94,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI stock traded up $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $258.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,768. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

