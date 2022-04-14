KBC Group NV Sells 141,735 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141,735 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 244,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,330,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,791,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $337.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

