KBC Group NV Sells 160,632 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160,632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $137.05. 895,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,842. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

