KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of SVB Financial Group worth $64,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $13.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $520.67. 493,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $572.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

