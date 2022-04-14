KE (NYSE:BEKE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.70 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.46.

NYSE BEKE opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.88, a P/E/G ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -1.42.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,346,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,719,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

