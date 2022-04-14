Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $379.25 million and $3.02 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00034359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00104152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 656,196,335 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

