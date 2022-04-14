Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $525.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 525 ($6.84) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.65), with a volume of 163795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513 ($6.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.73) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 445.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 439.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The stock has a market cap of £484.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

