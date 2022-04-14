Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in March

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the March 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kering from €813.00 ($883.70) to €803.00 ($872.83) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($811.96) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kering from €810.00 ($880.43) to €785.00 ($853.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.50.

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $56.73. 726,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,116. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

