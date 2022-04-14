KeyCorp Trims Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price to $28.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.26.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.80 on Monday. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681 in the last ninety days. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

