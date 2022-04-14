Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,820,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

