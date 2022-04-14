KickToken Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $992,372.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,518,692 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

