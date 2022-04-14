Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Shares Down 10.7%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $65.73. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $73.62.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Kikkoman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

