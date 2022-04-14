Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.13.

Shares of KRC opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

